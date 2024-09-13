Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $251.38 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.