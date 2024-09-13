Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $161.49 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.