JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $57.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 452,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

