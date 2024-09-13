JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000.

JEPI stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

