JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 114.8% in August

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 41,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,666. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $62.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,996,000 after buying an additional 15,704,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,366,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,524,000 after buying an additional 507,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,969,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 374,299 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

