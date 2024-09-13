JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.32

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

