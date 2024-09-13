Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 156,165 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $64,319,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

