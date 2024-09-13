Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 73,778 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

