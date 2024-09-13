Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.57 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203,773 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,844 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

