Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8,709.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253,437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.