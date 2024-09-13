Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Donaldson worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

