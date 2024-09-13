Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $19 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

