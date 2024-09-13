Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Stride worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stride by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,594,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

LRN stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

