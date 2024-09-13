Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $30,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of WPM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

