Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

