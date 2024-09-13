Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,112 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of WD-40 worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.3 %

WDFC opened at $252.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

