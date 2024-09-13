Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 116,009 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,009 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DaVita by 9.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in DaVita by 40.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in DaVita by 79.4% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $157.59 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $160.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

