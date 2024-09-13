Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,529 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,529 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 552,227 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

IRWD stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

