Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,794 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

