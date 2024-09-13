Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,630 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.