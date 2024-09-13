Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 85.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JUP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.70 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.50. The firm has a market cap of £425.31 million, a PE ratio of -4,075.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is -35,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,439.11). Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.