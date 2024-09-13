K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Shares Up 6.8%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.01. 910,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 631,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.6621005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.