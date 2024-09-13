KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $659,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

KALV opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.