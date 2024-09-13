KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the August 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,245,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDDIY

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.