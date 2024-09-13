Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Bank of America

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2,653.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

