KeyCorp’s (KEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 702,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

