KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.