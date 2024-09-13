Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 2,471,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,814,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,942,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

