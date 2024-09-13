Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

KIRK stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

