KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Buys $129,330,577.74 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.78. 3,505,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.