KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

