KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

