Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.86

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 41659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

