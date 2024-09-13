KOK (KOK) Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $267,733.32 and approximately $89,278.83 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.59 or 1.00009898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00064504 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $99,101.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.