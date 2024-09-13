Komodo Trading Up 11.1% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.73 million and $949,430.04 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00036973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,416,950 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

