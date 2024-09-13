Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,355 shares of company stock worth $1,545,240. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.