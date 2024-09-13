Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.21 on Friday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

