Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

