Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

