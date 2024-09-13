LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.71.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $134.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $136.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.