Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.12. Laureate Education shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 226,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

