LayerZero (ZRO) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. LayerZero has a market cap of $429.13 million and approximately $96.96 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LayerZero has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00006551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.93575319 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $83,085,912.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

