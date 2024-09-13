Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lear by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

