Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.53 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 552,227 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.