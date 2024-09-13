Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to “Hold”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

