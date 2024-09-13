Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to “Strong-Buy”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 173,172 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.