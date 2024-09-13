Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Lesaka Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.74 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,094.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

