Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Lesaka Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,094.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,217 shares of company stock worth $496,322. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.