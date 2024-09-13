Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 78,420 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 27.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $135,897,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $96,655,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.