LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 572.2% in August

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 572.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of LIFULL Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Friday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Further Reading

